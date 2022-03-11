Vouchers for Veterans Offered at ARC Thrift Stores

Qualified Listeners, a Colorado-based Veteran & Family Resource Hub, has partnered with ARC Thrift Stores to provide vouchers for Veterans to any ARC Thrift Store in Colorado.

The vouchers allow Veterans to purchase clothing for job interviews, work, weddings, etc. This program is especially appropriate for recently discharged veterans transitioning back into civilian life on a tight budget. If clothing isn’t needed the voucher can be used for other items in the store.

The process is simple, just email your DD-214 to Resource@qualifiedlisteners.org and include your name, phone number, and mailing address. They’ll mail you a voucher.

This program is another service to all Veterans from Qualified Listeners. For more information call 720-600-0860 or visit QualifiedListeners.org