Weld County Farm Named as Agricultural Heritage Site

The Weld County Board of Commissioners formally designated the Von Trotha-Firestien Farm as an Agricultural Heritage Site on Monday, December 7.

The Von Trotha-Firestien Farm was registered as one of the historic farms and ranches of Weld County on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior on Tuesday, May 12, 2009. The farm is the first to receive the designation since the board had approved Agriculture Heritage Sites as part of Chapter 23 zoning changes on Monday, November 16.

“This designation of the Von Trotha-Firestien Farm as an Agricultural Heritage Site is a testament to its impact and legacy in Weld County,” said Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman. “Today’s resolution extends protections for the Von Trotha-Firestien Farm against future development, which preserves its value to the agricultural landscape of the county,” Mike said.

The farm was identified as an Agricultural Heritage Site due to its long association with irrigated farming and livestock feeding on 49 acres in Weld County. Over 93 years of the farm’s 109 years of operation were directly associated with the Von Trotha and Firestien families.

The farm aided Greeley and Weld County in developing technologically and economically due to irrigation and sugar beet cultivation and recycling building materials for use elsewhere. One example is when the Von Trotha family dismantled three clay tile brick silos from other properties they owned to use the brick to construct the farmhouse.

Ruth and Judy Firestien could not attend the board meeting and asked Commissioner Scott James to read a family statement.

“We would like to thank the Weld County Commissioners for honoring our farm by designating it as an Agricultural Heritage Site,” said Scott, reading a statement from the Firestien’s. “Our farm has a rich history of agricultural endeavors, and it’s nice to further honor the agricultural history with this designation,” Scott said.

For more information regarding Chapter 23 of the Weld County Code, visit: https://library.municode.com/co/weld_county/codes/charter_and_county_code?nodeId=CH23ZO