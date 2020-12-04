Wellington Chamber Annual Meeting and Online Auction Highlights and Awards Residents who Aided During Pandemic

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce held its virtual Annual Chamber meeting and online Auction on Thursday, November 5, to celebrate contributions made by businesses, non-profits, and entrepreneurs in Wellington and highlight projects that aided businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chamber of Commerce and Wellington Main Street Program created a COVID Task Force in March this year to compile resources, including best practices, guidelines for staying open, and assistance for financial challenges. Over 37 businesses and individuals donated to the online auction.

Projects highlighted at the annual meeting are as follows:

Service 6.8 fundraiser which raised $15,000 and helped over 11 businesses in Wellington financially.

Printing “We are Open” and “Take out” signs for businesses

“We are Open” and “Take out” signs for businesses School Supply Drive

Senior Banner displayed downtown to honor High School and College graduates

Assistance with GAP funding applications

Scaleup smart education and assistance with the Larimer Small business development Center

Member spotlight and social media advertising

The donations from businesses and individuals helped raise funds for the Wellington Library to be utilized for outdoor space.

Awards Presented at the annual meeting as well as the recipients are as follows:

Member of the year went to Mary Council in recognition of her years of service and dedication to the Chamber.

Business of the Year went to The Wellington Grill in recognition of its successful business and generous contributions to the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chairman Awards went to Mary McCaffrey, Executive Administrator for the Wellington Area Chamber and Kallie Cooper, Executive Director for Wellington Main Streets Program for their selfless service to members and the community.

Above and Beyond Award went to Kacy Labato for years of dedication and exemplary service to the Wellington Chamber.

2020 Appreciation Awards Included:

The Zion Church in Wellington for decades of dedication to the Wellington Food Bank.

Sage Homes Wellington Boys & Girls Club in appreciation of years of dedication to the young people of the Town of Wellington.

Serve 6.8 in appreciation of providing valuable resources and funding to Wellington businesses and our community.

For more information regarding the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, visit: https://www.wellingtoncoloradochamber.net