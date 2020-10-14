Wellington Recreation Announces Open Registration for Three New Winter Activities

Wellington Recreation has announced the open registration for the winter season, including family movie night, holiday cookie decorating, and winter arts & crafts camp.

Family movie night will take place Friday, November 20, at 6 pm in the Leeper Center located at 3800 Wilson Ave. Attendees are encouraged to bring their family, seats, blankets, and pillows to relax during the entertainment.

The movie being shown will be “Frozen” with a $5 ticket fee that covers up to four people from the same household. Groups will be situated apart to comply with COVID-19 social distancing. Popcorn will be provided. There will also be an additional movie night held in December.

Holiday cookie decorating will be held Saturday, December 12, at 2 pm at the Leeper Center as well. There will be a $10 registration fee for two people per table with cookies, frosting, sprinkles, and decorating utensils also included in the registration fee. The Wellington Recreation Department will do their best to accommodate any allergies and be notified in the “Medical/Developmental” section of registration.

The winter arts & crafts camp will run from Monday, December 14 through Thursday, December 17, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm, also in the Leeper Center. Children ages six through twelve are encouraged to join, with crafts being winter-themed and available to be taken home after each session upon completion.

The registration fee for the camp is $60 and will be engaging and interactive for all. Children are encouraged to embrace their creativity, explore multiple themes, and experiment with various mediums of art.