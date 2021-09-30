Wellington Recreation has Opened Winter Registration

Annie Lindgren

Winter Registration is open for Wellington Parks and Recreation. Youth basketball, adult volleyball, art classes, and cheer classes are all available for this season.

Because Wellington Recreation rents spaces from Poudre School District (PSD) for volleyball and basketball, they must abide by their policies. This means all participants, including players, spectators, officials, staff, and any other person involved, MUST wear a mask per PSD policy. “We will be enforcing this as we must respect their policies while inside their spaces,” shares Wellington Parks and Recreation.

Art classes and cheer classes are also available for registration. These classes will be held in the Leeper Center and, at this time, do not require masks to participate.

To register, follow the link below, or stop by the office Monday through Friday from 1 pm to 5 pm at 8700 Third St. You can also schedule an appointment outside of those hours by calling (970) 568-7410.

https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/townofwellington/activity/search?onlineSiteId=0&days_of_week=0000000&activity_select_param=0&viewMode=list

