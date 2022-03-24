Why More People Are Moving to Fort Collins

Fort Collins is considered to be one of the best places to live in the country. This part of the world has what many would describe as a small-town atmosphere. However, having such an atmosphere does not mean that there isn’t something for everyone here. Fort Collins is home to an award-winning university, and a lot of high-tech companies call this area home.

But why exactly are people moving to Colorado, or specifically Fort Collins?

It’s Ideal for Families

Fort Collins is well-known for being ideal for families. This is thanks to the very high-ranking schools in the area. This city is also considered to have the best socio-economic ranking in the area. It’s no wonder then, that more people are moving to Fort Collins.

While the city is good for families, it’s also good for professionals and couples. This is a part of the world that has it all. From some great museums, excellent nightlife, and lots of places to shop, it’s the place to be. If you’re into the Grand Rush Online Casino, the City of Fort Collins offers its own Gigabit internet service at a very competitive price!

Fort Collins is Close to Denver

Denver, Colorado is known for being a relatively expensive place to live. However, Fort Collins has more affordable homes. While this city has a small-town feel, it is home to 160,000 people. In other words, the city is bustling.

If you plan to work in Denver, living in Fort Collins will save you quite a bit of money. Approximately 1 hour away from Denver, you can take trips out to Mile High City without having to pay to live there. You don’t necessarily have to visit Denver, though, as Fort Collins really does have it all.

It’s Very Green

If you would love to live in a part of the world that is green, Fort Collins is the ideal place. In fact, it is one of this country’s greenest cities. The Pitkin Bikeway is 5 miles long and it has helped to make this city green and safer to travel around. If this was not enough, this beautiful city has been known as an Arbor Day Foundation Tree City for almost 40 years. It is, therefore, the ideal place if you care about the environment.



The Craft Beer Scene is Well-known

Fort Collins has a very well-known craft beer scene, thanks to the 20+ craft breweries that have cropped up in the area. If you love craft beers, especially craft beers that have been made locally, you’ll love Fort Collins.

In addition to craft breweries, Fort Collins is also seeing many new businesses appear all over the city. Restaurants, music venues, and luxury hotels seem to be more than happy to make Fort Collins their home. If you want to live in a city that is growing, Fort Collins is the place to be.

As you can see, Fort Collins really does seem to have it all. While it’s continuing to grow, this city has not lost its small-town feel. It’s no wonder then, that more and more people are moving to Fort Collins.