Windsor Utility Customers Invited to Participate in Fall Clean-Up Event

September 11, 2020 Steven Bonifazi Life in NOCO 0
Flyer logo for Windsor Clean Up Day. Photo courtesy of the Town of Windsor.

Windsor Utility is inviting its customers to participate in the 2020 Fall Clean-Up event on Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Public Services Facility, 922 North 15th St. to dispose of around the house waste and organic yard materials.

The event is free to attend but requires a voucher to participate. Additionally, utility customers will receive the voucher enclosed in their Utility bill for September which can be exchanged for one carload drop-off at the event.

Those utility customers who choose to not receive a bill in the mail can bring valid identification such as a driver’s license and a copy of their utility bill to Windsor Town Hall at 301 Walnut st., during business hours to receive a ticket for the event.

Items acceptable for the clean-up event are as follows:

  • general household trash
  • organic materials such as yard and garden waste, branches, tree limbs up to four inches in diameter and grass clippings
  • scrap metal
  • small furniture (no mattresses or large couches)
  • indoor appliances such as stoves, ovens, washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves
  • grills
  • bicycles
  • vehicle tires without rims

Items that will not be accepted at the event are as follows:

  • general household mixed recycling (paper, glass, cardboard, etc.)
  • electronics
  • hazardous waste
  • propane tanks and gas cylinders
  • refrigerators
  • construction debris (dirt, cement, pavers)
  • vehicles
  • wooden pallets
  • animal carcasses

Residents will be able to drive up and drop-off their waste at stations at the event and will be responsible for unloading their own items. However, due to COVID-19 and public health concerns town staff will refrain from entering any vehicles whatsoever.

Windsor Utility Customers can also receive a one-time annual reimbursement for up to $10 for responsible yard waste recycling at any time this year.

For more information regarding the Town of Windsor Utilities, visit: windsorgov.com/utilities

