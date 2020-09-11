Windsor Utility Customers Invited to Participate in Fall Clean-Up Event

Windsor Utility is inviting its customers to participate in the 2020 Fall Clean-Up event on Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Public Services Facility, 922 North 15th St. to dispose of around the house waste and organic yard materials.

The event is free to attend but requires a voucher to participate. Additionally, utility customers will receive the voucher enclosed in their Utility bill for September which can be exchanged for one carload drop-off at the event.

Those utility customers who choose to not receive a bill in the mail can bring valid identification such as a driver’s license and a copy of their utility bill to Windsor Town Hall at 301 Walnut st., during business hours to receive a ticket for the event.

Items acceptable for the clean-up event are as follows:

general household trash

organic materials such as yard and garden waste, branches, tree limbs up to four inches in diameter and grass clippings

scrap metal

small furniture (no mattresses or large couches)

indoor appliances such as stoves, ovens, washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves

grills

bicycles

vehicle tires without rims Items that will not be accepted at the event are as follows: general household mixed recycling (paper, glass, cardboard, etc.)

electronics

hazardous waste

propane tanks and gas cylinders

refrigerators

construction debris (dirt, cement, pavers)

vehicles

wooden pallets

animal carcasses

Residents will be able to drive up and drop-off their waste at stations at the event and will be responsible for unloading their own items. However, due to COVID-19 and public health concerns town staff will refrain from entering any vehicles whatsoever.

Windsor Utility Customers can also receive a one-time annual reimbursement for up to $10 for responsible yard waste recycling at any time this year.

For more information regarding the Town of Windsor Utilities, visit: windsorgov.com/utilities