Book Review – My Name is Jessie

Stacy Ames

March is National Reading Month, so we thought you might like to know about a recent children’s book that has received many 5-star reviews.

Through the story of a sweet homeless dog, My Name is Jessie helps young children become more sympathetic, empathetic, and compassionate. Jessie’s life is filled with trials, but she never gives up hope in her search for the love and life she longs for.

Jessie’s journey captivates young readers eliciting feelings of sympathy, empathy, compassion, kindness, and joy from the very first page. Her universal need and desire for love and safety is a message embraced and understood by even the youngest reader. Tapping into these emotions is vital for young children’s development and makes the world a better place…for both the four-legged and two-legged! Great for teachers, too. Included are thought-provoking discussion questions and an interactive activity. Large Print. For ages 5-8.

Ten percent of profits will be donated to the Larimer Humane Society.

Publication date: November 16, 2020

Price: $11.99 46 pages Paperback

ISBN -13 979 8673015704

www.mynameisjessie.com