Fighting cancer since 1979, the Colorado Cancer Foundation is dedicated to aiding Colorado-based cancer patients and their families, offering financial assistance to those in need. The Colorado Cancer Foundation also facilitates oncology research at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, providing funds and equipment to researchers and clinicians.

In keeping with the Colorado Cancer Foundation’s 42-year history of athletic-based charitable giving, this year the 501(c)(3) nonprofit foundation is once again offering a virtual run amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where the Foundation’s historic Eldorado Run for the Cure begins and ends in Eldorado Canyon State Park outside Boulder, CO, this year’s virtual event, The Close to Home Run by Eldorado Springs Water, starts and stops wherever you happen to be.

Registration is now open, and the run officially begins on Thursday, June 10th, and continues for three weeks through Wednesday, June 30th.

Like last year’s event, the 2021 run/jog/walk is based on a course of your choosing be it a 5K, 10K, a half marathon, or more. Of course, you’re welcome to go further, and we encourage you to seek pledges for every mile you travel via PledgeIt, an online fundraising platform featured on the Colorado Cancer Foundation website, coloradocancerfoundat ion.org.