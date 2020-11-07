An exhibit featuring 50 colorful paintings by Folk Artists of central China is opening on Tuesday, November 17, at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures located at 200 West Mountain Avenue.

The exhibit features 50 original gouache watercolors and painted woodblock prints with folk art paintings from Huxian, including an official “painting county” of China, portraying life, culture, and society from 1973 to 2000. The watercolors were painted by villagers and farmers and have gained prominence for their vivid depiction of scenes regarding daily existence.

The folk art succeeds in capturing life in rich and bold colors through dynamic landscapes and village customs to children teasing chickens and oxen fighting. The exhibit also represents a donation to the Museum of 92 Huxian paintings gathered by Irv Green and Andrea Gross.

Both Irv and Andrea spent years in and around Hu County talking with villagers, photographing the artists, and recording their stories in their own words. They both hope that their project in understanding could be a step towards peaceful coexistence and economic cooperation between two of the world’s most important countries.

The Museum’s Hall Gallery currently offers a preview of November’s Main Gallery exhibit. The preview highlights four large paintings with symbolic seasonal colors, including a variety of painting arts by senior Huxian artist Luo Zhixian in addition to fun and imaginative paintings grouped as “Childs Play” accompanied by a trio of woodblock prints in the Hall Gallery display.

The Museum is currently free for visitors with visitation preference by appointment with up to five people per group. Regular exhibit hours for the Museum are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm.

For more information regarding the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures, visit globalvillagemuseum.org, or for appointments, call: 970-221-4600