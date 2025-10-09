Giant Pumpkins Return for Fort Collins Nursery’s Fall Jamboree

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual weigh-off celebrates community spirit, local growers, and fall family fun

FORT COLLINS, COLO. – The pumpkins are back and bigger than ever! Fort Collins Nursery will host its 17th Annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Fall Jamboree on Saturday, October 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., inviting families from across Northern Colorado to celebrate one of the most beloved harvest traditions in the region.

As an officially sanctioned Great Pumpkin Commonwealth contest site, this free community event draws top growers competing for over $7,000 in cash prizes and bragging rights in categories including heaviest pumpkin, heaviest squash, longest gourd, and prettiest pumpkin.

Brad Bledsoe with his 2,189 lb. winner in 2024 (Photo by Fort Collins Nursery)

A Northern Colorado Autumn Favorite

For nearly two decades, Fort Collins Nursery’s Fall Jamboree has brought families together for a full day of fall festivities — and North Forty News is once again proud to sponsor this long-running community tradition.

Visitors can enjoy food from Schmickels Hot Dog Cart and Sunny Sky Pies, grab coffee from Perk Mill Coffee, and take part in activities such as pumpkin bowling, face painting, tractor hayrides, and live music-making in Boredomfighters’ interactive Instrument Garden. Kids 13 and under can enter their own competition for the chance to win Fort Fun gift cards and ribbons.

Contestant registration is open from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with weigh-ins beginning at 11:30 a.m. A $10 scale fee applies for non-members of the Rocky Mountain Giant Vegetable Growers club.

Photo courtesy Fort Collins Nursery. 2015 Fort Collins Nursery Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off 1st place winner Pete Mohr poses with his sons and his 1306-pound winner. Pete was a 2010 Colorado State record holder for the giant pumpkin category (1,306 lbs).

More Than Just a Weigh-Off

The event also benefits the wider community. Local growers are encouraged to donate their giant pumpkins and gourds to The Gardens on Spring Creek for its Pumpkins on Parade display. Donations earn perks like free tickets, recognition, and even cash payments for larger pumpkins.

Joe Scherber poses with a previous year’s winning entry. This pumpkin weighed in at a whopping 1,568 pounds and was the 2nd largest pumpkin ever grown in the state!



Celebrating Northern Colorado’s Pumpkin Legends

In past years, the weigh-off has produced some jaw-dropping giants and unforgettable moments. In 2024, three record-setting pumpkins weighed over 2,000 pounds each! Plus, enjoy heartwarming community stories. The event has become a cornerstone of local fall culture.

In 2024,

Learn more about this year’s event, rules, and prizes at fortcollinsnursery.com.

Attribution: Fort Collins Nursery press materials; North Forty News is a proud annual sponsor of the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off & Fall Jamboree.