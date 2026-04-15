by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Second Annual Big Spring Show Fills Center for Creativity With Light And Energy

In a world that often feels fast and overwhelming, Gina Blickenstaff invites Northern Colorado to slow down—and step into color.

A lifelong professional artist with roots in New York, Blickenstaff grew up surrounded by creativity. With an illustrator father and a fine art mother, art wasn’t just a pursuit—it was part of daily life. Over the years, she has developed a distinctive style focused on color, light, and emotional energy, earning recognition in national and international exhibitions.

Now, she’s bringing that work home.

(Photo courtesy Gina Blickenstaff)

Her second annual Big Spring Show will take over all three galleries at the Center for Creativity, offering a full immersion into her most vibrant and expressive pieces to date.

For years, Blickenstaff built her audience online—through social media, digital galleries, and virtual exhibits. Today, she’s reconnecting with the local community through in-person experiences, including Fort Collins’ annual Artists Studio Tour and regional exhibitions across the Front Range. Her work has also appeared at 3 Square Art Gallery, with an upcoming feature in the “Tilting West” exhibit at the Arvada Center.

Fresh off a solo exhibition at the Museum of Art and recognition as a recipient of the Dame JaCkie Erickson Creative Catalyst Award from KFCR radio, Blickenstaff’s momentum continues to build—this time with a deeply personal showcase.

(Photo courtesy Gina Blickenstaff)

Titled “The Method and the Madness,” the five-day exhibit opens April 29 and runs through May 3, aligning with Fort Collins Art Week and the city’s popular First Friday Art Walk.

Visitors can expect more than just an exhibit. On Saturday, May 2, Blickenstaff will host an artist talk, offering insight into her creative process and the inspiration behind her work—an opportunity to connect directly with the artist behind the canvas.

Whether you’re an art collector, a casual admirer, or simply looking for a moment of calm, the show offers what Blickenstaff describes as “color therapy”—a space to pause, reflect, and recharge.

Event Details:

Exhibit: “The Method and the Madness”

Dates: April 29 – May 3

Hours: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily

First Friday Art Walk: May 1, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Artist Talk: May 2, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Center for Creativity, 200 Matthews Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Preview her work at Gina Blickenstaff’s official website.