Colorado-owned premiere IV therapy spa Hydrate IV Bar is expanding to downtown Fort Collins in September as the brand’s first-to-market franchise.

Hydrate IV Bar was founded in 2016 by former Denver Broncos cheerleader and medical sales professional Katie Wafer with the goal of providing people a place to enjoy vitamin-infused IV therapy drips and injections. Additionally, all services are administered by registered nurses and the new Fort Collins location is just one of 10 expected to open before the end of next year with the new nationwide franchise program.

“Hydrate IV Bar is a true retreat from the rest of the world — it’s a place you can go when you need to unwind and invest in yourself,” said Katie. “Now, we are excited to help others foster that same feeling in their hometowns, starting with Fort Collins,” Katie said.

The Fort Collins location is 1,400 square-foot space with 11 recliners, a tranquil treatment room, a cocktail-style menu and memberships for clients. The cocktail-style menu offers services from illness and wellness to recovery and beauty. Also, monthly memberships can provide discounts each month for members and students. The franchise is owned by Colorado-native Brendan Charles and his business partner Blair Ramsing who decided to invest in the opportunity with Hydrate IV Bar after working with the brand in a consulting capacity. “We have worked with more than 30 different franchised businesses, but this is the first time we’ve made a personal commitment to one beyond our consulting agreement,” said Blair. “Hydrate IV Bar is a perfect fit for Fort Collins, and we are excited to introduce it to everyone this fall,” Blair said.