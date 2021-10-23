Marty Tharp Photo Exhibit at Senior Center

Kate Forgach

Marty Tharp’s life has been one of changes. The retired Colorado State University Assistant Professor of Journalism bounced through a variety of newspaper careers as journalist, reporter and editor. She also served on the staffs of a U.S. senator and a Colorado governor, before landing at Colorado State University. However, she is perhaps best known locally as a former Fort Collins City Council member from 2001 to 2005, where she worked diligently to create the local library district.

Throughout all these incarnations, Marty’s camera was consistently by her side and, now, she has created a photography exhibit for the Fort Collins Senior Center, featuring a fascinating pairing of photos and running through Nov. 17.

Marty titled her show “Man-made Beauty and Natural Beauty,” illustrating how human creations often mimic natural creations.

“As in all art, you may not see the same parallels as I do,” said Marty, “but wouldn’t it be fun to have a discussion about how we view the art around us?”

Marty said the idea for the show came when she was looking through her six decades of photos and saw there were perfect matches of nature and man-made works throughout the collection.

“Sometimes I saw the parallels in shapes and other times in colors or themes. I thought, ‘What a wonderful way to get people thinking.’”

The Senior Center, 1200 Raintree Dr., is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from, 6 am to 5 pm Fridays. At present, the Center is closed on weekends.

For more information, visit FCGov.com/recreation/senior-center or call 970.221.6644.

