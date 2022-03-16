National Women’s Month at Sanderosa Art Gallery

On Saturday, March 19, from 11-4 pm Sanderosa Art Gallery will celebrate National Women’s Month.

Art Demos by Joani Fischer, Candace Hutchison, and Karen John will be complimented by Martin Bird — who will be playing the accordion.

Sanderosa Art Gallery in LaPorte is a special place.

You’ll find beautiful creations of artists who are your Northern Colorado neighbors.

Sanderosa is all about our local artists and Owner Nancy Sander provides display space for their work at a very reasonable monthly fee with no commission on the sale of their artwork and new artists are welcome. Nancy also offers Giclée (zhee-clay) high-quality digital prints, exact reproductions of original art on archival paper/canvas, art restoration, frame repairs, sizing, and many additional services.

Throughout all of Northern Colorado, you’ve never seen anything like this — the work of over 100 local artists — museum-quality pieces at surprisingly affordable prices, displayed in plenty of space.

Come join us on Saturday, March 19, to celebrate National Women’s Month, when many displaying artists will be on hand to discuss their process and their inspiration.

You’ll find cards, jewelry, paintings, photography, sculpture, wall hangings, rustic-looking artistic pieces, unique musical instruments made into exquisite artwork, and much more.

Sanderosa Art Gallery is in LaPorte at 3101 Kintzley Court.