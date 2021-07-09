Nonprofit Spotlight: She Leads Project Launches in Northern Colorado

The She Leads Project, a new 501 (c)(3) non-profit awaiting approval by the State of Colorado, announced the launch of the organization, mission, and sheleadsproject.org website.

Founded by local business owner, first responder wife, and mother Noelle Garcia, the She Leads Project kicked off at an in-person meeting and reception, hosted in Fort Collins, revealing the mission to share, inspire, and lead together while also inviting the community to participate. Describing it as a passion project, Garcia debuted a video detailing her past struggle with a prescription, what motivated her to seek help, and then finding the strength to begin again – including starting a business in the beauty industry, which is now nationally recognized.

Garcia says her mission with the launch of the non-profit is to take the shame away from anybody who is overcoming a difficult challenge by spearheading a movement to “share the mountains” we overcome as a community.

“I thought of my two little girls and knew sharing my story publicly – the good, the bad, and the ugly – might inspire someone else to take that first step, no matter how scary it can be,” says Noelle Garcia, Founder of the She Leads Project. “Everyone has stories of struggle whether they are public or not. This is not an ‘addiction’ movement. This is hope versus fear. A reminder that as a community, we will rally behind our neighbors. What matters is to keep moving forward. Together we can help nurture the strength and support others need to start fresh and new.”

The first official She Leads Project Benefit Event will be held on August 5, 2021, from 5-7 pm at New Belgium Brewery in Fort Collins. Proceeds will benefit the highlighted non-profit, Alternatives to Violence, which creates safe pathways away from abusive environments through education, counseling, advocacy, and shelter. Ticket information, as well as event details, can be found at www.sheleadsproject.org.

The She Leads Project will host quarterly events to highlight and support other non-profits in the Northern Colorado area. The events will have a service component to fill care packages to donate to the spotlight nonprofit. The events will also raise funds and awareness for the non-profits through ticket sales and social media donations – 100% of donations will go to the selected organization. Each event will also showcase a unique personal story, whether overcoming abuse, divorce, trauma, loss, addiction, or other life challenges.

To learn more about the She Leads Project, visit www.sheleadsproject.org.