Pianos About Town Project Deadline February 1

The City of Fort Collins Art in Public Places (APP) Program, in cooperation with community partners Bohemian Foundation and Downtown Development Authority, seek to involve local artists/teams by commissioning them to work with the Pianos About Town Project team to paint murals or otherwise artistically decorate working pianos. The artists will be required to work on the piano in Old Town or other APP determined location in Fort Collins. The intent of this project is to create a downtown attraction of an artist working on site and to place decorated pianos around the Fort Collins area. The artists/teams are required to develop and submit a visual concept for the mural to be painted and/or decoration to be added to a functioning piano. Selected artists will receive a $1,000 honorarium. Deadline: February 1, 2022.

Los materiales están disponibles en español.