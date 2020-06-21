Ride Your Bike Past the Remington Bike Counter Any Time on June 24th

To celebrate Colorado Bike Month, Bike Fort Collins is challenging the community to get on their bikes on Wednesday, June 24, pedal past the City of Fort Collins’ Remington Street Bike Counter, and help break the current bike count record. The goal is to break the record of 1,737 riders, which was established on September 2, 2017, in conjunction with New Belgium Brewing’s popular Tour de Fat event.

Located on Remington Street between Pitkin and Lake Streets (just north of Prospect Road), the Remington Street Bike Countermeasures daily bike traffic, including bike traffic typically generated on Summer Bike to Work Day, which was postponed this year because of COVID-19 precautions. However, BFC wants to use June 24 as a date to celebrate the increased ridership Fort Collins has experienced since mid-March when the pandemic began.

“Fort Collins is crushing it as a community when it comes to choosing bikes instead of cars as their preferred mode of transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dave Dixon, executive director of BFC. “June 24 is a perfect date to celebrate our community’s continued embracing of bikes. We look forward to everyone rallying to beat this three-year-old record.”

Consistent with its mission of More Bikes-Safe Streets, BFC is committed to increasing the number of people riding for recreation, health, and transportation. In addition, according to Dixon, data consistently shows that streets become safer as bicycle mode share increases. More bikes mean safer streets. (New Urban Network)

As people make their way to the Remington Counter next Wednesday, BFC stresses the importance to comply with updated guidance from the State of Colorado and Larimer County that permits recreation of any kind can be conducted in groups of 10 or fewer, with participants spaced at least 6 feet apart, face coverings worn as feasible, and observation of appropriate disinfection and hygiene practices.

In addition to this challenge, BFC is also offering a collection of other Bike Month activities throughout the month of June on its website, including Best Bike Story and Favorite Ride Contests, as well as a Kids Art Contest. #focoridestogether

About Bike Fort Collins

Located in one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country, Bike Fort Collins (BFC) is growing bicycle advocacy and active transportation 501(c)(3), delivering on four primary programs, as well as a number of other advocacy initiatives and events. These primary programs include Safe Routes to School (a partnership with the City of Fort Collins to deliver bike safety education to Poudre School District students), the Bike Friendly Business Network, support of Fort Collins Bike Share program, and our Active Living initiative to promote inclusion and access to active transportation in marginalized and distressed communities in Northern Colorado. To learn more, visit us at www.bikefortcollins.org, or join the conversation on Facebook and Instagram.