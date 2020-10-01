Bike Fort Collins, best known for delivering all of the city’s Safe Routes to School instructional programming to more than 7,000 students annually within the Poudre School District, as well as it’s advocacy efforts is hosting a Raffle with more than $7,500 in prizes to be awarded. Proceeds from the Raffle will go towards operational support for the above programs and efforts, as well as BFC’s other programs.

The Grand Prize is a Niner MCR Gravel Bike. Valued at $6,000, MCR stands for “Magic Carpet Ride” and was also the world’s first drop-bar, full suspension gravel bike. Other prizes include:

A Thule 2-bike, upright, hitch-mounted bike rack,

Two (2) different handlebars from Black Sheep Bikes, headed by award-winning and nationally renowned, custom bike builder, James Bleakley,

A prize-package of bike accessories from the Trek Fort Collins North store, and

A backpack from the brand-new Grunestrasse Backpack Co., the world’s only backpack designed specifically for bike to work commuters that will transport a commuter’s attire to the office crease-free.

Entries begin at $10 for ten entries, the equivalent of $1 per entry, and go up to $100 for 200 entries, or the equivalent of $0.50 per entry. Each entry purchase also includes a 1-year individual membership for the entry buyer to Bike Fort Collins, which in addition to becoming a member of a group committed to improving the bicycling experience for all in Fort Collins, includes access to special offers, incentives, and discounts from area membership business partners, as well as a “Member” sticker to display proudly.

The deadline to purchase entries is Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. with the drawing to be held the following day (Friday, October 9, 2020) at 12 noon. Each entry purchased provides the entrant a chance to win each of the six (6) prizes and entrants need not be present at the drawing to win any prize. The Raffle is being conducted pursuant to Bingo-Raffles License #2020-15458 issued to Bike Fort Collins by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Entries can be purchased at http://bikefortcollins.org/raffle.

About Bike Fort Collins

Located in one of the most bike-friendly cities in the country, Bike Fort Collins (BFC) is a growing bicycle advocacy and active transportation 501(c)(3), delivering on four primary programs, as well as a number of other advocacy initiatives and events. These primary programs include: Safe Routes to School (a partnership with the City of Fort Collins to deliver bike safety education to Poudre School District students), the Bicycle Friendly Business Network, support of Fort Collins Bike Share program, and its Active Living initiative to promote inclusion and access to active transportation in marginalized and distressed communities in Northern Colorado. To learn more, visit www.bikefortcollins.org, or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.