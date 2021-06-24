Great Local Rides

Jeanne McDonald

Recycled Cycles Bicycles & Fitness

Biking is a great way to get to know Northern Colorado! With relatively flat terrain, tons of bike trails and beautiful views. Whether you are touring breweries, exploring the 300 plus miles of trails or tackling trails along the foothills, Northern Colorado offers some amazing rides. Just grab a map, hop on your bike, and enjoy some of our local favorites from your friends at Recycled Cycles.

Poudre Trail to Vern’s / 8 miles round trip: This is an all-time favorite ride and doable for most any biking ability. The trail follows the Poudre River north from Old Town and continues along the Poudre River and through tranquil ponds, equipped with amazing views of the foothills. It ends in LaPorte where you can fuel up at Vern’s place, where they dish up home-style food in a family-friendly atmosphere.

Spring Canyon Park to Cattail Chorus Natural Area / 7 miles one way: The Spring Creek Trail connects the east and west halves of the city of Fort Collins and passes by numerous parks, ponds, and waterways. The western end begins at Spring Canyon Park and meanders northeast through to Rolland Moore Community Park, Spring Park and Eldora Park. The trail ends at Cattail Chorus Natural Area and connects to the Poudre Trail.

Fort Collins City Loop / 25 miles round trip: This ride includes most of the trail system surrounding Fort Collins. If you start in Old Town and take the Poudre Trail east, it will connect with the Spring Creek Trail for a short connector that will lead you to the start of the Power Trail. The Power Trail will take you to the most southern part of Fort Collins. From there ride the Fossil Creek Trail west until you intersect again with the Spring Creek Trail, where you head back east. As you intersect with the Mason Trail it will take you back north to Old Town – done!

Mountain Bike the Blue-Sky Trail / 15.9 miles out and back: If you love mountain biking you will love the Blue-Sky Trail. This out and back trail features beautiful flowers and amazing views of the foothills. The north end of this trail starts at the Blue-Sky Trailhead Parking lot and meets up with the Devil’s Backbone parking area. It intersects with the Rim Rock Trail along the way. The Blue Sky is one not to miss!

Horsetooth Dams Loop with a stop at Morning Fresh Dairy / 25 miles loop: Looking for a climb, well this is it! This ride can be accessed from multiple points the west portion of Fort Collins and follows Horsetooth Reservoir for about 1500 ft of climbing. If you continue past Bellevue a well-deserved stop at the Morning Fresh Dairy offers a great selection of coffees, yogurt, and breakfast sandwiches.



Resources for Biking:

The Mountain Bike Project: https://www.mtbproject.com/

FC Bikes https://www.fcgov.com/bicycling/bike-maps

The 13 Best Northern Colorado Biking Trails for Beginners https://www.fcgov.com/bicycling/bike-maps

Northern Colorado Bike Maps and Resources https://www.bicyclecolorado.org/ride-colorado/bike-maps-resources/

