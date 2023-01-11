9th Annual NoCo Hemp Expo Brings the World of Hemp to Historic Colorado Springs Resort, March 29-31, 2023



The 9th Annual NoCo Hemp Expo will take place on March 29-31, 2023, at one of Colorado’s most legendary and historic resorts, The Broadmoor. Now is the time to reserve space to showcase your brand and products at this highly anticipated event.

With roots dating back to the late 1800s and located at the foot of the Rocky Mountains, The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs features a world-class setting, 315,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, a lake, walking paths, 36-hole golf course, spa, restaurants, and premium lodging. Recently remodeled, The Broadmoor is committed to sustainability and has been awarded a Forbes 5-Star resort rating every year since 1960.

NoCo Hemp Expo Will Feature:

EXHIBITS | Exhibits at NoCo9 will highlight the latest innovations in hemp, including the many product uses for CBD and other cannabinoids, hemp fiber in fashion and industry, building materials, paper and bio-composite plastics, food, oil, animal feed, and more.

| Exhibits at NoCo9 will highlight the latest innovations in hemp, including the many product uses for CBD and other cannabinoids, hemp fiber in fashion and industry, building materials, paper and bio-composite plastics, food, oil, animal feed, and more. EDUCATION | NoCo9’s educational program will highlight investment and finance, science, technology, innovation, industry and consumer trends, regulatory news, BIPOC and diversity in hemp, advances and best practices in sustainable agriculture, and more.

| NoCo9’s educational program will highlight investment and finance, science, technology, innovation, industry and consumer trends, regulatory news, BIPOC and diversity in hemp, advances and best practices in sustainable agriculture, and more. AWARDS & NETWORKING | NoCo9 will feature networking events, as well as the much anticipated 2nd Annual WAFBA Awards of Excellence Dinner, recognizing top leaders, innovators, educators, policymakers and advocates in the hemp community.

Applications are now open to Exhibit, Sponsor and Speak at the 9th Annual NoCo Hemp Expo. Visit www.NoCoHempExpo.com or email info@NoCoHempExpo.com.

For nearly a decade, NoCo Hemp Expo — the world’s most comprehensive industrial hemp exposition and conference — has brought together international business and government leaders, academia, nonprofits, media and the public to collaborate on important initiatives, opportunities and solutions for the future of a crop and an industry that can have significant positive impact on human, animal and planetary health.

About NoCo Hemp Expo

The 9th Annual NoCo Hemp Expo is produced by We Are For Better Alternatives (WAFBA), a leading organization dedicated to the advancement and advocacy of hemp farming, processing, production, innovation, education and legalization. WAFBA also is the publisher of Let’s Talk Hemp, the industry’s leading news source. Learn more about the hemp and cannabis industry, and subscribe to the latest news at www.letstalkhemp.com.