CBD gummies are quickly becoming one of the most popular ways to consume CBD on a regular basis. This sudden surge in popularity has led to many brands introducing their own unique spin on CBD edibles, particularly in the form of gummies.

With so many fantastic options to choose from, shopping for CBD gummies can feel just as exciting as buying candy was as a child. However, while having what feels like a limitless range of options is great, it can also make it a little tricky to spot the best products. As with any product, knowing where to find the best option is important for ensuring that you have a positive experience.

To help you sample some of the best on the market, we have put together a guide to the best CBD gummies and what you can use them for.

#1 – Premium Jane – Best American Hemp

Premium Jane is known for offering luxury products at affordable prices, and its CBD gummies are no exception.

One of the main things that helps Premium Jane to stand out from many other brands is that it uses 100% USA grown hemp across all of its products. Premium Jane sources all of its hemp plants from organic local farms, ensuring its high quality.

With each Premium Jane gummy, you are guaranteed 25mg of rich hemp CBD isolate that has been tested for both purity and potency. Not only does Premium Jane use some of the USA’s best hemp plants, but they also pack their gummies with a rich blend of natural flavorings and colorings.

Premium Jane’s CBD gummies are an excellent option if you are looking for a simple yet powerful gummy packed with flavor.

#2 – CBDfx – Best for Range

CBDfx has one of the largest selections of CBD gummies available, allowing you to choose from unusual flavors like apple cider vinegar. CBDfx also has some CBD gummies that have been carefully formulated for specific effects, such as their hair support gummies and chamomile sleep gummies.

All of CBDfx’s gummies contain 5mg of broad-spectrum CBD rich in cannabinoids. One of the really nice things about the consistency across all gummies is that you can easily switch between different products to suit your mood at any given moment.

When shopping with CBDfx, you have the freedom to try different flavors and terpene combinations until you find gummies that you truly enjoy.

#3 – PureKana – Best for Vegans

PureKana’s naturally flavored vegan gummies are an excellent choice for anyone following a vegan diet. Packed with healthy ingredients such as organic turmeric and black carrot juice, every gummy contains a rich blend of nutrients.

Each gummy contains 25mg of pure CBD isolate extracted from organic hemp plants. The PureKana gummies come in a selection of delicious fruity flavors with a line of mixed fruit pots.

To ensure consistently high quality, PureKana uses third-party lab testing and makes the results from these tests available to customers. These tests ensure that PureKana gummies are 100% vegan and contain zero GMO ingredients.

#4 – Hemp Bombs – Best for High Potency

Hemp Bombs’ CBD gummies have been designed to provide more potency, more flavors, and more options than you find in most standard gummies. Hemp Bombs’ high-potency gummies pack 30mg of pure CBD extract into each gummy.

Each pot of gummies contains a fun mix of flavors, including green apple, lime, and blue raspberry. With so many flavors in one pot, CBD supplements can feel fun and exciting.

In order to provide as much choice as possible, Hemp Bombs also offers a 15mg pack of gummies, as well as sleep gummies. Hemp Bombs’ sleep gummies contain the same rich CBD extract with the added addition of 5mg of melatonin per gummy.

#5 – CBDistillery – Best for a THC-Free Recipe

CBDistillery’s CBD gummies are the perfect solution when looking for a THC-free gummy that is still rich in flavor. There are two options to choose from: a daytime tropical fruits pack, and a mixed berry sleep blend.

CBDistillery uses third-party lab testing to ensure that all of the CBD is 100% THC-free. Each gummy contains 30mg of pure CBD, which has been carefully blended with hemp oil.

Natural flavorings from fruit and vegetable juices are used to give the CBDistillery gummies their sweet flavor profile. Sleep gummies have the added bonus of containing melatonin, making them the perfect evening treat.