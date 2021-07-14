Cheyenne Frontier Days: July 23 — August 1

July 14, 2021 Blaine Howerton Art & Lifestyle, Entertainment 0
(photo courtesy Cheyenne Frontier Days)

Dust off your cowboy hat and pull on your boots — the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days™️ opens July 23!

This season is dedicated to the legendary Chris LeDoux, a rodeo and music hero to many in the Cowboy State! A Chris LeDoux bronze statue, created by the artist D. Michael Thomas, will be added to the sculpture collection in Frontier Park to be dedicated on July 23, 2021.

Here’s a line-up of entertainers:

2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days Entertainment Schedule

July 23:  Garth Brooks with Ned LeDoux

July 24:  Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins

July 25:  Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson

July 26-27:  Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing

July 28:  Maren Morris with Brett Young

July 29:  Eric Church with Ashley McBryde

July 30:  Kane Brown with Restless Road and Tigirlily

July 31:  Blake Shelton with John King

July 24 — Aug. 1: PRCA Rodeo Action

For more information, go to: www.cfdrodeo.com

