KCSU is Keeping Radio Alive 

Brynn McCall | KCSU

I was eighteen years old the first time I stepped into the studio on my own, plugged in my headphones, and turned on the mic. It was my first semester at Colorado State University, fall of 2020, a time when I felt isolated and unsure of how I was expected to make meaningful relationships when half of my classes were online. But as I walked back to my dorm after my first show, I realized that I had found not only a pastime but a connection to my campus and the students within it.

I’ve heard that Radio is dying, but I don’t think that’s true. When I think of KCSU, I see a place where students from all corners of a large campus come together to create something meaningful. KCSU is more than a radio station; it’s the connective force of a community — one that is thoroughly alive.

“I love KCSU,” said Steph Kiel, a CSU senior in her third and final semester as the station’s programming director. “I get to work with passionate students who are working to broaden their skills and spread some joy in the world.”

November hosts the KCSU fundraiser, DJ-Athon: a weeklong event hosted by live DJs. November 8-12 is your opportunity to play a part in bringing life to the airwaves. By donating to the station, you are ensuring that KCSU can continue to provide extensive programming, including live and local music, sports and news reporting, podcasts, and more. A variety of Fort Collins businesses show their support throughout the week by matching listener donations, so your money can go twice as far. You can also join Club 905 by donating $90.50 (or $7.50 each month) and get advanced notice for upcoming KCSU events, exclusive access to ticket giveaways, and KCSU merch!

Here at KCSU, it is our mission to provide radio programming that is full of life, but we can’t do it without you.

KCSU is helping keep radio alive, and you can too. Donate today at kcsufm.com/donate or call (970) 491-5278.

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate