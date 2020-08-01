The Holiday Twin Drive-in Theatre, The Youth Clinic and Houska Automotive hosted a Drive-In Movie Fundraiser last week to benefit non-profit organization Project Self-Sufficiency to provide support to single parents in Larimer County.

“In the face of hard emotional, physical, and financial circumstances, it takes remarkable effort to apply for and get through educational programs and develop career stability for single parents and their children,” said Kerrie Luginbill, Project-Self-Sufficiency Board of Director President. “This kind of success doesn’t happen alone, or overnight, and our incredible community partners help to make this possible for those we serve,” Kerrie said.

The fundraiser brought in over $8,000 that is planed to aid Project Self-Sufficiency in providing access to education and career development for single parents. Additionally, the fundraiser helped recognize Houska Automotive for their donation of a vehicle to a participant of the Project Self-Sufficiency program for the 11th year in a row.

Kerrie and representatives from participating sponsors including Houska Automotive and The Youth Clinic spoke at the fundraiser covering its impact on the community. Furthermore, team members of Project Self-Sufficiency have worked to provide resources to single parents while innovating in responding to needs when facing barriers from affordable housing and mental health services to access to quality childcare.

“Self-power is the power and confidence that comes from deep within the human spirit – once it’s realized, no one can ever take it away,” said Kerrie. “Our role at Project Self-Sufficiency is to simply help single parents see it, believe it, and achieve it,” she said.

For more information including where and how to contribute to Project Self-Sufficiency, visit: bringthepower.org/donate