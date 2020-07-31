The Alliance Center program Best for Colorado will host the annual Best for Colorado Awards Celebration Wednesday, August 5 and Wednesday, August 12 to highlight the resilience and doing business better.

The celebration will consist of a two-part virtual event with part one taking place at 10 am. There will be a panel of business leaders and experts exploring ways companies can rebuild to create more equitable and sustainable futures. Additionally, panelists will represent the state’s top economic driving industries from technology and energy to outdoor recreation.

Part two of the celebration will begin at 4 pm where attendees will be able to learn more about and directly connect with 2020 Best for Colorado Honorees. Panelists to be featured include Jice Johnson, CEO of Black Business Initiative, Annette Quintana, CEO of Istonish Inc., Jason Sharpe, CEO of Namasté Solar and Eric Raymond, Director of Social Impact and Advocacy at The North Face.

The public is encouraged to join both parts of this free event to hear stories of companies working to make equitable and sustainable futures. Event sponsors for the event include Moye White, Alpine Bank, Istonish, Impax and Oatly and Montanya Distillers.

For more information regarding the Alliance Center, visit thealliancecenter.org