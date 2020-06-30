By Matt Dierlam

The Mountain View Hotel and Cafe will host the 6th annual Elevation Celebration in Centennial, WY Saturday, July 11th to raise funds for the Albany County Search and Rescue Team and the Centennial Volunteer Fire Department.

The event line-up includes Kristina Murray and special guests Rebecca Jed, Jackie & The Racket, and local Northern Colorado band Truckers Daughter. Additionally, there will also be a local brewery present and arts and craft booths for all to enjoy.

The historic hotel is located an hour and a half from Northern Colorado near the entrance to the National Forest and features remodeled rooms, coffee, and food prepared by Owners Mike and Kathleen McShane.

Other attractions in the area include the Snowy Range scenic byway (Wyoming Hwy. 30). It is the second-highest mountain pass in Wyoming and offers mountain vistas along with plenty of wildlife, lakes, and hiking trails.

Also located nearby is the Medicine Bow National Forest, with a long history dating back several thousand years when the Plains Indians roamed the land. The Northern Arapaho, Oglala Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, Eastern Shoshone, and the White River Utes all inhabited the area.

The region was used by these tribes who survived on the abundant wildlife and other resources. The soothing mineral hot springs along the banks of the North Platte River provided a welcome place to “make medicine” to cure their ills and to hold ceremonial pow-wows.

The event is partially sponsored by the North Forty News, the New Scene Weekly, and New County 96.7 along with several other area sponsors. Tickets are $10.00, and food and beverages will be available during the event. Music starts at noon and event-goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and remember social distancing etiquette.

For more information regarding tickets or available booth space, visit http://www.themountainviewhotel.com or call 307-742-3588.