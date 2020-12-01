Record-setting tour Mannheim Steamroller Christmas will come to the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, to celebrate the holiday.

Mannheim Steamroller could not tour this year, which marked the first time they haven’t in 35 years. Founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller Chip Davis announced that the group would reunite next year, bringing their annual holiday concert tour to fans across the country.

“2020 was the first time in 35 years we did not perform our Christmas tour,” said Chip. “We couldn’t be more excited to know that we will reunite with our many fans in 2021, sharing the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas experience,” Chip said.

Chip founded his record label American Gramaphone which went to become one of the largest independent record labels. Mannheim Steamroller has won a Grammy Award and sold over 41 million albums. This year’s show will consist of classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album in addition to multimedia effects. Chip will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Chip’s hallmark tour will start on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, and run through Thursday, December 30, 2021. Local pre-sale tickets will start on Tuesday, December 1 at 10 am, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, December 4 at 10 am.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour,” said Chip. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong,” Chip said.

For more information regarding Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, visit www.mannheimsteamroller.com or to learn more about The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex, visit: www.TREventsComplex.com