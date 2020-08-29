The Blue Foundation has announced its 19th annual Golf Tournament Friday, September 18 at the Cheyenne Country Club has sold out to support United Way of Laramie County.

“We are so excited to host a safe and fun tournament for local businesses and supporters of United Way Laramie of County,” said Melody Fenton, Blue Federal Credit Union Public Relations Specialist. “With so many things being canceled and postponed, we are looking forward to seeing organizations and individuals come out and support one of Cheyenne’s biggest community partners,” Melody said.

The golf tournament will raise funds directly for non-profit United Way of Laramie County, raising over $20,000 in past years. Additionally, the funds get distributed to organizations within Laramie county helping families, schools, and youth. These funds will help even more this year with the COVID-19 pandemic currently in place.

Those interested in supporting the Blue Foundation and United Way of Laramie County can purchase Ball Drop tickets for a 50/50 raffle with all golf balls purchased dropped 100 feet from the air. Balls that land closes to the target will win 50% of proceeds from Ball Drop sales.

“We are honored to again partner with United Way of Laramie County in helping raise funds for their great organization,” said Bruce Brady, President of Blue Foundation. “Blue Foundation is committed to helping keep our community and people strong, financially stable, and healthy,” Bruce said.