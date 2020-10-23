The Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch is holding its first OCR Indoor Race Series on Saturday, January 23, and Sunday, January 24.

The race series will feature 5K heats and an arena stair challenge on Saturday with a half marathon on Sunday. The event will also provide runners and walkers of all skill levels the opportunity to complete a race on the concourse and arena stairs of the Events Center, finishing on the arena floor.

Perks of the races will consist of a flat, indoor temperature-controlled environment, small heats of less than 50 participants to prevent racecourse congestion, several water stations and restrooms, a professional race timing system, and many vendors present on-site. Event participants will receive a finisher’s medal and long-sleeve performance shirt upon completion of the race.

Orthopedic and Spine Center of the Rockies is a presenting sponsor and will be on-site during races and seeing to athlete needs bringing their expertise in sports medicine to the event.

“As local health providers, community vitality remains an important part of Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies,” said Carli Taylor-Drake, Director of Marketing & Practice Development. “We are excited to continue our longstanding partnership with the Budweiser Events Center and help enhance this unique event coming to Northern Colorado,” Carli said.

Pricing for the event is as follows: 5K Race and Stair Challenge Before Sunday, November 1: $30 Sunday, November 1 to Friday, January 10: $35 Saturday, January 11 to Wednesday, January 22: $40

Half Marathon Before Sunday, November 1: $50 Sunday, November 1 to Friday, January 10: $55 Saturday, January 11 to Wednesday, January 22: $60

5K & Half Marathon Combo* Before race day: $100



“The Budweiser Events Center looks forward to partnering with Orthopaedic and Spine Center of the Rockies to bring this unique race experience to Northern Colorado,” said Director of Events, Marc Horwitz. “The concourse of the BEC will be the perfect setting for runners and walkers alike to enjoy a winter race without the typical challenges of January outdoor running,” Marc said.