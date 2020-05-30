The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse has received approval from Larimer County to proceed with an outdoor concert series.

The series will be “drive-in” style in their parking lot. Arrive and enjoy live entertainment from the comfort of your own vehicle.

Tickets:

$20/person

($70 for a 4 pack – in one car)

Only 44 parking spots available per concert. Tickets are extremely limited!

-No meal/dinner

-Snacks available for purchase upon arrival

-No intermission

-Limited restroom availability

-60 to 90 minutes in length

The Parking Lot Opens at 5:00 pm. Arrive no later than 5:45 pm.

The concert starts at 6:00 pm.

Tickets are available by phone only.

Reservations required.

Box Office Hours:

Tuesday – Friday (10 am to 5 pm)

Saturday (12 pm to 5 pm)

970-744-3747

Upcoming Concerts

Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 6 pm

Jalyn Courtenay Webb presents Adele and Friends

Spend the evening celebrating the hits of Adele … and a few of the women who inspired and paved the way for artists like her! Join Jalyn as she pays tribute to Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, Carole King, and more. Get ready to sing along to hits like Son of a Preacher Man, Respect, and of course all our favorite Adele songs like Hello, Rumor Has It, and of course Rollin in the Deep!

Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 6pm

Blues to Broadway with Kenny Moten

American popular music has been greatly influenced by both musical theatre as well as rhythm and blues. Kenny Moten presents his diverse songbook to create a unique and exciting evening for any fan of great music! His selections span everything from Broadway to Jazz and even a few things in between! Join us for a stirring performance of American popular music that is sure to be a night to remember! Featuring songs like: Make Them Hear You from Ragtime, I Never Dreamed You Leave in Summer by Stevie Wonder, Azure Te from Five Guys Named Moe, On the Street Where You Live from My Fair Lady, and Summertime by George and Ira Gershwin

Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 6 pm

An Evening with James and Carole

This intimate concert-conversation is a tribute to the songbooks of James Taylor and his long-time collaborators Carole King and Carly Simon. The concert highlights many of their Top 40 hits like Carolina In My Mind, Fire and Rain, You’ve Got A Friend, I Feel the Earth Move, It’s Too Late, and You’re So Vain.

It’s an evening of songs and stories that remind us of the incredible influence the 70s folk-rock movement has had on popular music!

Featuring:

Joe Callahan & Anne Terze-Schwarz