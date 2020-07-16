State Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed Thursday, July 16 as Colorado Centenarian Day to celebrate Coloradans who have reached or will reach 100 years of age this year.
The ceremony for Colorado Centenarian Day will be held virtually online at 10 am via google meet. Additionally, the ceremony will be hosted by the Colorado Commission on Aging.
The virtual celebration will feature a reading of a proclamation from Gov. Polis that honors centenarians and their contributions to the history of the state. Biographies of the centenarians being honored will be read by commission members.
Those being celebrated are encouraged to bring guests to celebrate their achievements. Currently, the Colorado Commission on Aging is looking for additional centenarians to honor and are accepting biographies and photographs of centenarians.
Centenarians being honored and their ages are as follows:
- Helen Ingle, 108 years old
- Joe Kaspar, 100 years old
- Angela Mutter, 103 years old
- Melanie Way, 100 years old
- Quentin Stanley, 100 years old
- Willard “Willie” Huber, 100 years old
- Gerry Patterson, 100 years old
- Gertrude Falagrady, 100 years old
- Inez Smith, 100 years old
- Catherine Woods, 100 years old
- Frances Brown, 104 years old
- Fern Rader, 102 years old
Other centenarians throughout the state will also be honored.
For more information regarding The Centenarian Project, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs-boards-committees-collaboration/colorado-commission-aging
