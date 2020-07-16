State Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed Thursday, July 16 as Colorado Centenarian Day to celebrate Coloradans who have reached or will reach 100 years of age this year.

The ceremony for Colorado Centenarian Day will be held virtually online at 10 am via google meet. Additionally, the ceremony will be hosted by the Colorado Commission on Aging.

The virtual celebration will feature a reading of a proclamation from Gov. Polis that honors centenarians and their contributions to the history of the state. Biographies of the centenarians being honored will be read by commission members.

Those being celebrated are encouraged to bring guests to celebrate their achievements. Currently, the Colorado Commission on Aging is looking for additional centenarians to honor and are accepting biographies and photographs of centenarians.

Centenarians being honored and their ages are as follows:

Helen Ingle, 108 years old

Joe Kaspar, 100 years old

Angela Mutter, 103 years old

Melanie Way, 100 years old

Quentin Stanley, 100 years old

Willard “Willie” Huber, 100 years old

Gerry Patterson, 100 years old

Gertrude Falagrady, 100 years old

Inez Smith, 100 years old

Catherine Woods, 100 years old

Frances Brown, 104 years old

Fern Rader, 102 years old

Other centenarians throughout the state will also be honored.

For more information regarding The Centenarian Project, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs-boards-committees-collaboration/colorado-commission-aging