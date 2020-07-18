Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas will host an in-person Community Conversation in Red Feather Lakes Thursday, July 23 from 12 pm to 1:30 pm to discuss public safety and law enforcement issues related to recreational sport shooting and traffic.

The event will have a number of featured guests ranging from Representatives from the National Forest Service Reghan Cloudman to Public Affairs Specialist. Additionally, Katie Donahue, District Ranger, Canyon Lakes Ranger District and Captain Shellhammer of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office will also be featured guests.

Community members that plan to attend this event are encouraged to remember to wear protective masks since it is an in-person event. The event will be held at the Red Feather Lakes Property Owners Association located at 58 Fire House Lane across from the library.

For more information regarding upcoming Community Meetings with the Commissioners, visit: https://www.larimer.org/bocc/commissioners-meetings/citizen-meetings