City Bike Ambassadors and FC Moves staff will host three pop-up educational events this week to promote awareness of the rules and regulations for e-devices.
The pop-up events will be held Tuesday, September 22 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Lee Martinez Park, Thursday, September 24 from 4 pm to 6 pm at the Mason Trail and Spring Creek Trail intersection and Saturday, September 26 from 11 am to 1 pm on the Long View Trail at Scenic Drive. The event will feature free bike-related gifts and requires all participants to wear face-coverings and abide by social distancing measures.
E-device regulations for paved trails in the city that will be discussed at the events are as follows:
- Allowed – Class 1 and 2 e-bikes
- Must be labeled
- Top speed may not exceed 20 mph
- Not allowed on unpaved trails
- Not allowed – any other e-device that is not an ADA device
- Except as permitted by ADA regulations, all other electric or motorized devices are not allowed on Fort Collins paved recreational trails. This includes Class 3 e-bikes, e-scooters, mopeds, electric skateboards, hoverboards and any gas-powered devices.
Proper trail etiquette staff and volunteers will be reminding participants of are as follows:
- Traveling on the right,
- Using an audible signal when passing,
- Passing on the left,
- Giving at least 3 feet to pass,
- Observing the courtesy speed limit of 15 mph,
- Using a white front light and a rear red reflector at a minimum at night or when visibility is poor, and
- When bicycling, walking, or using another mode, wearing visible clothes or reflective gear to be seen by other trail users during low light times.
For more information regarding e-devices and trail regulations, visit: fcgov.com/bicycling
