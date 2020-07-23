The Foco Food Truck Rally is featuring a total of four food trucks weekly Monday through Thursday ending Thursday, September 3rd at City Park to provide the community access to their favorite food trucks in a safe way.

The Fort Collins Food Truck Rally was founded in 2015 by Sarah Ladley. The event usually takes several months to plan regarding logistics and financials. However, recently the rally has been unable to operate at its normal capacity due to event restrictions implemented this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is not unique to any one industry to be suffering from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sarah. “Adaptation has been key in many industries and one that has been hit very hard, in particular, is the event and entertainment industry,” Sarah said.

The Foco Food Truck Rally was given permission from the City of Fort Collins and the Larimer County COVID team to have the four food trucks. However, live music is not featured at the rally.

Next year the Foco Food Truck Rally aims to put on a rally similar to previous years in size and other features with plenty of time to plan for it.

“On behalf of the Fort Collins Food Trucks, we thank the Fort Collins and Northern Colorado community for continuing to support small businesses during this unprecedented time,” said Sarah.

For more information regarding the Fort Collins Food Truck Rally, visit: http://www.focofoodtruckrally.com