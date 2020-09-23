The City of Fort Collins’ Neighborhood Services, FC Moves departments and Fort Collins Connexion are offering the first “FoCo Pop Up” event Sunday, September 27 from 10 am to 3 pm throughout the City.

The event will feature numerous “pop-ups” across the City featuring bands playing in City Parks as well as neighborhood events such as sidewalk chalk art. The majority of these activities can be found along the Fort Collins Low-Stress Bike Network which makes it easier to get around town in a physically-distanced way.

“Times are certainly different this year, but there are still ways we can stay connected as a community while keeping our neighbors safe and healthy,” said JC Ward with the City’s Neighborhood Services department.

Those interested in participating in the pop-up events are required to practice physical distancing and wear face coverings. Neighborhoods can register their activities with the City for a chance to win “door prizes” with the first 15 neighborhoods to register receiving sidewalk chalk, outdoor activity supplies and hand sanitizer.

For more information regarding details about the event, as well as a map of the Low-Stress Bike Network, visit: fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices