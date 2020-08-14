The Fort Collins Musicians Association has decided to cancel the “in-person” Fort Collins Music eXperiment music festival due to restrictions on mass gatherings, temporary business closures and health recommendations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel the event comes from the Fort Collins Musicians Association (FoCoMA) following orders and recommendations of the CDC, the state and the Larimer County Health Department with the safety of musicians and community members in mind. The event had been previously rescheduled from April to Friday, September 4 and Saturday, September 5.

Nevertheless, FoCoMX has been redesigned to provide music fans with safe options in multiple ways. Firstly, there will be an online event called FoCoMX: A Digital Restrospective in place of the canceled music festival, highlighting photos and memories from past festivals shared by fans.

Also, every Tuesday from now through October there are “FoCoMX Drive & Jive” in-person concert series.The FoCoMX Drive & Jive are live, socially distanced performances that take place at the Holiday Twin Drive-In. Additionally, each concert features three Northern Colorado acts from diverse genres playing on a big screen so that audience members can safley enjoy the show from their own vehicles.

For more information regarding the Fort Collins Musicians Association fall programming and upcoming events, visit: www.focoma.org