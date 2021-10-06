Fort Collins Nursery’s 2021 Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off

In 2020, Jim Grande weighed in 1,337 lbs (Photo by Fort Collins Nursery)

Saturday, October 9th is Fort Collins Nursery’s 13th Annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Dozens of growers from all over the region will haul their larger-than-life pumpkins to Fort Collins Nursery to compete for $5,400 in cash prizes. This FREE ticketed event captures the imagination of everyone involved and is a celebration of fun and the absurd!

Fort Collins Nursery is an officially sanctioned contest site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth which brings a whole new level of competition and some truly staggering entries! Last year’s winning entry from Jim Grande weighed in at a whopping 1,337 lbs. and Wyatt Pierce claimed first prize in the kid’s division with a 350 lb. monster! Overall Fort Collins Nursery received 18 entries in five different categories.

The Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off is an all-ages event. Tickets are free with two time slots available: 10:00am – 12:25 pm and 12:35 pm – 3:00pm. Everyone 3 and over needs a ticket for this event. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for additional seating and well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome! Schmickels Hot Dog Cart will be grilling delicious food from 10 am – 2 pm!

Additional information is available at fortcollinsnursery.com.

The Great Pumpkin Weigh Off in 2017 (Photo by Fort Collins Nursery)
(Photo by Fort Collins Nursery)
Big Pumpkin stage in 2019 (Photo by Fort Collins Nursery)

