Fort Collins Nursery’s 2021 Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off

Saturday, October 9th is Fort Collins Nursery’s 13th Annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Dozens of growers from all over the region will haul their larger-than-life pumpkins to Fort Collins Nursery to compete for $5,400 in cash prizes. This FREE ticketed event captures the imagination of everyone involved and is a celebration of fun and the absurd!

Fort Collins Nursery is an officially sanctioned contest site for the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth which brings a whole new level of competition and some truly staggering entries! Last year’s winning entry from Jim Grande weighed in at a whopping 1,337 lbs. and Wyatt Pierce claimed first prize in the kid’s division with a 350 lb. monster! Overall Fort Collins Nursery received 18 entries in five different categories.

The Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off is an all-ages event. Tickets are free with two time slots available: 10:00am – 12:25 pm and 12:35 pm – 3:00pm. Everyone 3 and over needs a ticket for this event. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for additional seating and well-behaved pets on leashes are welcome! Schmickels Hot Dog Cart will be grilling delicious food from 10 am – 2 pm!

Additional information is available at fortcollinsnursery.com.

