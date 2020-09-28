The Fort Collins Symphony, under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney will begin its Season 71 Signature Concert Series The Sounds of Change with The Winds of Change live performance Friday, October 2 at 7:30 pm and at 2 pm and 7:30 pm Saturday, October 3 at the Lincoln Center in Fort Collins.

The Fort Collins Symphony has worked to find options to help music thrive including finding safe locations to enjoy in-person music and seizing the opportunity to continue their Season 71 Signature Concert Series to feature 17 composers. Music from Ludwig van Beethoven and Louise Farrenc will be featured in this concert as well as a performance from guest artists Violinist Igor Pikayzen.

Beethoven broadened his emotional range through new types of tonality, harmony, and texture establishing what modern orchestra. Farrenc was a french composer and a world-class concert pianist.

Guest artist Pikayzen received his bachelor’s Degree from Julliard and a Master’s Degree and Artists Diploma from Yale School of Music. He was announced as the new Professor of Violin at the Lamont School of Music at the University of Denver last year.

Tickets for the concerts are limited to 175 per concert with seats being physically distanced and masks required. Guests will also be staggered for admittance into the concert hall and there will be live and delayed streaming options available for home viewing.

For more information regarding the “Winds of Change” concert including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 regulations, visit: LCTIX.com and www.fcsymphony.org