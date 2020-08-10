The Fort Collins Symphony will present two Heroes & Legends live outdoor concerts Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23 to ensure both musicians and audiences may enjoy safe and entertaining performances.

The concerts will be held at the Holiday Twin Drive-In on Saturday and at the Everitt Pavillion at the Gardens on Spring Creek on Sunday. The Fort Collins Symphony (FCS) has worked closely with the CDC, the state and Larimer County Health District protocols to make the events happen.

The performances will consist of Maestro Wes Kenney leading the orchestra in a 90-minute performance of popular cinematic music. Additionally, the program will include music from films such as James Bond, Hamilton, Wonder Woman, Batman: The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, Titanic, Forest Gump, March from 1941, Fantastic Beasts, Cinema Paradiso, Dance of the Hours and Night on Bald Mountain (Fantasia).

After the concert on Saturday, the Holiday Twin Drive-In will show the films Goldfinger and GoldenEye on one screen as well as the films Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire and Fantastic Beasts on another screen. Tickets to both concerts are limited and are required to be pre-purchased.

For more information regarding the Heroes & Legends concerts including ticket purchasing and COVID-19 regulations for both venues, visit: LCTIX.com and holidaytwin.eventsmart.com