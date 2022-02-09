Get Your Events on Our Calendar!

Did you know North Forty News and New SCENE has a local calendar of events that is free to use?

It’s a very comprehensive and accurate calendar with hundreds of local events!

You can find the link, which is listed below, on our home page. Simply ‘click to explore’ and then go to the ‘+Add event’ button on the upper right-hand side. It takes you to SceneThink, where you can log in and enter your events. If an event gets canceled, you can go back in and update it.

calendar.northfortynews.com

The events posted are approved by us and then shared online through our event calendar and in print through our New SCENE section. Approved events include live music, theater, art, education, history, and anything that gets folks together for good times and good causes.

We look forward to seeing and sharing your events!