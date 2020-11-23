The Greeley Stampede has announced its 2021 Superstars Concert Series and Faith & the Family night concert to celebrate their independence and western heritage at the 99th Annual Greeley Stampede.

Tickets for the Greeley Stampede will go on sale early next year as uncertainty surrounds what summer will look like for large events. The event will abide by local and state government COVID guidelines to ensure the health and safety of the community, guests, volunteers, and staff.

“While we hope that next year’s event will be back to normal, we are expecting some restrictions, including a reduced capacity,” said Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede General Manager.