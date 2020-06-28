The Greeley Stampede has one of the largest annual 4th of July Independence Day Parades. Community members traditionally stake out their spots days before to watch and cheer for their favorite marching bands or floats.

This year, to ensure health and safety, the Greeley Stampede has decided to host a community-supported virtual Shoebox Parade.

“The Shoebox Parade is a fun activity for families to get involved with the Stampede and celebrate Independence Day,” commented Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede General Manager. “Floats can be made from anything around the house. We want people to have fun with this project, get the family involved, and be creative to make this community parade,” Justin said.

Community members are invited to use materials from home to build a shoebox parade float, and then submit photos of their creations to the Greeley Stampede (see steps below) before July 4th. The Greeley Stampede will then create a parade video that will premiere live on Facebook Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 9 am.

The Greeley Stampede will award prizes, courtesy of SCHEELS, which includes a $50 gift card and family prize bag for the following categories:

Red, White & You- most patriotic presented by Pepsi

Celebrating Our Heroes of the Front Lines presented by Banner Health

myGreeley- best represents our community presented by TBK Bank

Spotlight- most entertaining & creative presented by Greeley Area Realtors Association

Following the virtual parade, viewers can vote for their favorite float in the Greeley Stampede Facebook photo gallery. The photo with the most likes will be recognized as the All Pro Fan Favorite. The winner of the Fan Favorite will receive a $250 gift card that includes an exclusive shopping spree with SCHEELS experts to help you get the gear you want.

“We are excited to see what our community creates,” Justin said. “This is a great way for us to come together in spirit and continue our traditions.”

How to Participate

Step 1 – Create:

Grab a “shoebox” – Start with a base, like a recently delivered online order box, an old shoebox, a crate, a tub, or a container of choice. It doesn’t have to be able to roll, but it does need to be homemade.

Find your materials – Entries should be made from things you already have at home. You could use flowers from your yard, craft supplies, construction paper, dolls/action figures, building blocks, small toys, paper-mâché, clay, paint, pictures, markers, sequins, seeds, or anything else you can find to bring your float to life!

Pick a theme and start building – floats can showcase an original design, recreate (or improve upon) a historical parade float, or tell a story about your vision for future Greeley Stampede parades!

Step 2 – Share:

Show your progress – document the steps you take as you build your Greeley Stampede Shoebox Parade float. Are you making marching band uniforms for your action figures? Are you making a butterfly float that flaps its wings? Post progress pictures, tips, and tricks, fun teases of your theme, or even bloopers on your social media and tag us @thegreeleystampede and #Greeleyshoeboxparade for a chance to be featured on the Greeley Stampede’s social media prior to parade day.

Submit your entry – fill out the Registration Form and send us photos of your finished creation.

Step 3 – Celebrate:

Tell your friends & family to watch the parade and see your float featured in the Greeley Stampede Shoebox Parade live on Facebook at 9 am on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Share your participation – All participants will receive a digital certificate acknowledging their participation in the first-ever Greeley Stampede Shoebox Parade!

Shoebox Parade category winners will be announced during the live stream and will receive a commemorative plaque and prizes courtesy of SCHEELS.

Before building your parade float, visit greeleystampede.org/p/shoebox for a complete list of rules and regulations and sample shoebox floats.