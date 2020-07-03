By Steven Bonifazi

The Greeley Stampede will hold its traditional fireworks show Saturday, July 4 in order to join the community in celebrating the birth of American independence.

The Greeley Stampede is asking members of the community to view the fireworks show from a distance in order to promote public safety in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want everyone to stay safe and healthy as they enjoy the holiday & the fireworks,” said Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede General Manager. “The fireworks are visible from at least 10 miles from the park, so there is plenty of space around the Greeley-area to watch the fireworks from,” said Justin.

The fireworks show will be live-streamed by 9News for those who will not be in Greeley or prefer to watch from their home. If people do decide to venture to Island Grove Park, they are encouraged to practice social distancing between groups and follow the City of Greeley’s park rules.

The fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 pm and will run for nearly 20 minutes. Additionally, country music station and Greeley Stampede sponsor BIG 97.9 will provide a customized soundtrack synced with the fireworks show.

“We have worked with the fireworks crew to sync the music to the show,” said Shawn Patrick, Big 97.9 Afternoon Show Host. “Having the music playing in the background really adds something special to the fireworks and brings the show to another level.”