The Hach Center for Regional Engagement will host Robert Grow at its virtual Hatch Center fall event Wednesday, October 14 from 4:30 pm to 6 pm to engage with residents in regional collaboration and explore how they can make a difference in shaping the future of Northern Colorado.

The event will consist of Robert sharing insights from his experience helping create and lead nonprofit Envision Utah as the former CEO, engaging people in developing nice communities for themselves and future generations. Additionally, Robert will offer a first-hand look at practical tools that the nonprofit used to assist rapidly changing communities through positively influencing growth within Utah.

Robert is also the founding chair emeritus and of Envision Utah where he worked to get the company’s collaborative process for regional long-range visioning to be replicated in communities across Utah and as a model nation-wide. Robert has also practiced law, served as a president of a large manufacturing company, and chaired a national trade association.

The Hach Center was designed with the goal of being and catalyst to productively leverage resources to address regional challenges. Furthermore, members of Weld and Larimer County are encouraged to contribute their voice in building community capacity, exploring opportunities, and creating meaningful relationships in the region.

For more information regarding the Hach Center for Regional Engagement, visit: nocofoundation.org/hachcenter