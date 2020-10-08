Nonprofit Hearts & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center has announced that they will hold a virtual Lucky Hearts Gala on Saturday, October 10 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm to support their organization.

This year’s Gala will feature an appearance by Rascal Flatts and their musical entertainment, virtual poker, and a live and silent auction. Those who attend the virtual Gala will have the opportunity to place bets during the event.

Rascal Flatts will perform during the live stream event that will only be viewable during the program. The event will be free to attend in a live-streamed format on their website and Facebook page.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rascal Flatts and be able to gather our community virtually to celebrate together and to help fund the critical work that we do through Hearts & Horses,” said Jan Pollema, executive director for Hearts & Horses, one of Northern Colorado’s most beloved nonprofits with one of the largest volunteer programs in Larimer County. “We know that our programs at Hearts & Horses make a positive impact and we owe it to our participants and students to find a safe and effective way to continue to raise funds so we can continue to offer our services that help them,” Jan said.

The Hearts & Horses Lucky Hearts Gala is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its biggest fundraiser for its programs and offerings. The organization’s Gala raised over $350,000 with over 700 in attendance last year.

The nonprofit aims to increase attendance at this year’s Gala and match the funds raised at last year’s event. There are several unique items and experiences available in the auction such as a high-roller table at poker night with Ryan Spilborghs and the Colorado Rockies.

“The outpouring of support from our sponsors, donors, and volunteers has been overwhelming so far,” said Kathryn. “We know what we’re doing is making a difference to our riders and our community,” Kathryn said.