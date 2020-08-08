The Ridgway Western Heritage Society has canceled this year’s Old West Fest due to uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Old West Fest was scheduled to run Friday, September 25 through Sunday, September 27. However, festival partner entities still plan on going forward with their activities for that weekend including Ouray Country Railroad Days at the Ridgeway Railroad Museum and demonstrations by the OC Ranch History Museum.

“The festival has a number of events held at various locations including a concert, movies, demonstrations and presentations,” said Eve Becker-Doyle, President of the Ridgway Western Heritage Society in Ridgway. “We just do not know whether suitable venues will be available for these events and what health restrictions will be in place at that time,” said Eve.

Next year’s Old West Fest is scheduled for the month of September during the Ouray County Railroad Days weekend. However, the Railroad Museum has not yet established dates for next year’s Railroad Days.

Last year, Old West Fest commemorated the 50th anniversary of True Grit’s release in 1969. Additionally, the Ridgway Western Heritage Society published a book, True Grit: A 50-Year Tribute, in connection with the celebration.

For more information regarding the Ridgeway Old West Fest, visit: https://ridgwayoldwestfest.org