The Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre will host Trunk or Treat Friday, October 30, and Saturday, October 31, at 4:30 pm to help celebrate Halloween and the end of the 2020 drive-in season.

Families and friends are encouraged to dress up and decorate their vehicles to celebrate. For the event, Gates will open at 4:30 pm for trick or treating both evenings with movies beginning at sundown.

Candy will be distributed from designated booths throughout the property to maintain a safe and fun experience with no contact. Those interested in renting a booth can do so by emailing the Holiday Twin at info@holidaytwin.com before Wednesday, October 28th.

The lineup for the Trunk or Treat movie for Friday, October 30, will consist of Coco and Hocus Pocus and will feature The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus on Saturday, October 31. Those attending the event will be admitted by the carload and are encouraged to bring as many people as their vehicles will take.

Those in attendance can sit in their truck beds or chairs beside their vehicles, as audio will be transmitted through FM. There will be no refunds or exchanges, as all sales are final.

For more information regarding The Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre Rules and Regulations, including the COVID Operation Plan, visit: https://holidaytwin.com/ or to purchase tickets, visit: https://holidaytwin.eventsmart.com/events/trunk-or-treat/