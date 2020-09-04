The Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre will host a live performance by FACE Vocal Band Saturday, September 12 starting at 7 pm.

The gates will open at 5 pm, however attendees are required to enter prior to 7:30 pm to gain entry. Additionally, there will be a feature presentation of the movie Pitch Perfect after the live performance.

FACE Vocal Band is an internationally acclaimed all-vocal rock band from Boulder, Colorado. FACE Vocal Band has performed over 120 shows annually worldwide and was named 2019 A Capella Music Awards’ “Quintet of the Year”.

They plan to provide attendants a night of fun-filled entertainment. Attendees can sit in their truck beds or in chairs next to their cars utilizing audio transmitted through FM.

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit: https://holidaytwin.eventsmart.com/events/face-vocal-band-live/