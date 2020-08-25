Local RV sales and full-service center HWY34 RV is hosting complimentary RV winterization classes Saturday, September 12 and Saturday, September 26 to educate RV owners of how to prepare for RV use in the cold winter months.

The free classes are open to the public and will feature food, fun and education on two dates so that interested individuals can have more chances to attend the classes. Additionally, both days will have free donuts from 10 am to 11 am and free hot dogs from 1 pm to 2 pm.

Those interested in attending the classes are encouraged to RSVP ahead of time.